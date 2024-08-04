BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO remained flat at $26.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

