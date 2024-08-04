Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Open Text by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.
Open Text Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 1,139,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
