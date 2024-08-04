Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Open Text by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Open Text Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 1,139,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.