Boston Partners Sells 2,078 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of Bel Fuse worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 7.6 %

BELFB traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. 77,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $807.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

