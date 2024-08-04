Boston Partners Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

