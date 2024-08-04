Boston Partners Invests $2.52 Million in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. 1,070,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,970. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

