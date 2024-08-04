Boston Partners Has $2.13 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,749. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

