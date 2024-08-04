Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 302,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

