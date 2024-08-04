Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bar Harbor Bankshares

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 39,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,288. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $451.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

