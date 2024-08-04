Boston Partners Cuts Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYTS traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 126,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

