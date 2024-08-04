Boston Partners Acquires 15,291 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of The Pennant Group worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

