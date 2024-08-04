BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $527.81 or 0.00874702 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,180 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,228.75545287. The last known price of BNB is 540.80214545 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2203 active market(s) with $2,116,407,806.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

