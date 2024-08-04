BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $527.81 or 0.00874702 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,180 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,228.75545287. The last known price of BNB is 540.80214545 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2203 active market(s) with $2,116,407,806.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
