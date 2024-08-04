BMO Capital Markets Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $65.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

FMC stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

