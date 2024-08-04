Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,574,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.