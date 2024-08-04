Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE:OWL traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,574,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.13.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.