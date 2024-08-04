Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.70. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 6,699 shares changing hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 5.64%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

