Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.