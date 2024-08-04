BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 677,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,034. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

