BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 115,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,510. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
