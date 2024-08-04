BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 115,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,510. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

