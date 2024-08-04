BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 325,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,028. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
