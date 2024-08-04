BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 325,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,028. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

