BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 132,716 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 516,808 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 430,191 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 346,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213,503 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.