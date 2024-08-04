BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.52. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 132,716 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
