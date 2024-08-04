BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.