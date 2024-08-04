BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $2.39 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,848,648 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.12478493 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,478,650.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.