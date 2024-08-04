BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.