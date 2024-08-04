Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.10

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.10 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 22.60 ($0.29). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 14,060 shares trading hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £907,200.00, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.10.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

