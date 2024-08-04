BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. BigCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

