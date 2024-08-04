BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Releases Earnings Results

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 4,151,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.52. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.