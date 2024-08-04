Benchmark Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $135.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.60.

Baidu stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

