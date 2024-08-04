Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

HUT opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

