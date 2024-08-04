Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

BEAM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.