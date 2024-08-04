BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.300 EPS.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 2,894,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCE. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

