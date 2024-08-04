Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,782. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

