Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $489.34

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 489.34 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($6.89). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 523.60 ($6.74), with a volume of 6,931,367 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.21), for a total value of £569.94 ($733.14). Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

