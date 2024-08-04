Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $489.34

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 489.34 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($6.89). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 523.60 ($6.74), with a volume of 6,931,367 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.21), for a total value of £569.94 ($733.14). Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
