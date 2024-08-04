Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $96.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

