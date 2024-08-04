Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.55).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.60) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Trading Down 6.2 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 209.10 ($2.69) on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.51. The company has a market cap of £31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 804.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Insider Activity at Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($139,499.18). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.