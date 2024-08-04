Barclays Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $120.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

