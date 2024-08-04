Barclays Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 740,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 610,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337,821 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

