Bank of New Hampshire Sells 371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Tesla were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,880,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

