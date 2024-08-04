Bank of New Hampshire Sells 15,874 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of ROBO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.10. 90,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,167. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

