Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Clorox were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CLX traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

