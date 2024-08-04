Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 516,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 512,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 298,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

