Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,695. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

