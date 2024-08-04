Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

