Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 1.2%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

