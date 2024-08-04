Bakala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bakala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,112. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.