B. Riley Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $103.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Microchip Technology by 234.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,391,000 after acquiring an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

