AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of AXT by 208.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $743,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile



AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

