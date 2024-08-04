Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

AX stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

