Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $745.73 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $745.73 million and $34.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00008253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,472,923 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,467,412.07039732 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02886351 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $34,109,666.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

