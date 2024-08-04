Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,700. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.