Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AXTA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,700. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.