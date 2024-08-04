Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $235.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

