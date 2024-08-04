Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

